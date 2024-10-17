Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their upward trajectory on Thursday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs700, clocking in at Rs277,900, which is the latest record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs238,254 after it recorded an increase of Rs600, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price had increased by Rs2,200 to settle at a then-record high level Rs277,200.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,682 per ounce (with a premium of $20), and was up by $7 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.