AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
DFML 45.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.24%)
DGKC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.76%)
FCCL 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.82%)
HUBC 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-4.24%)
HUMNL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.7%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
MLCF 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.3%)
NBP 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.59%)
OGDC 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.04%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
PPL 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6%)
PTC 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.64%)
SEARL 63.98 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.7%)
TPLP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
TREET 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.72%)
TRG 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.13%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,155 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.54%)
BR30 27,465 Decreased By -252 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,693 Decreased By -512.7 (-0.59%)
KSE30 27,014 Decreased By -222.3 (-0.82%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aurangzeb discusses economic reforms, climate resilience with US envoy

BR Web Desk Published 17 Oct, 2024 02:20pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told US Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday that the government’s macroeconomic reforms are a “work in progress.”

According to a statement released by the Finance Division, Aurangzeb made these remarks during a meeting with the US envoy, who called on him at the Finance Division.

Matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed, read the statement.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb “pointed to more serious challenges of climate change and child stunting which threatened to perpetuate inequalities and disrupt the pace of economic growth and stability in Pakistan over the medium to long term”, the statement read.

Forex reserves will touch $11bn in two weeks: Aurangzeb

He informed Blome that Pakistan looked forward to building climate resilience through adaptation reforms and averting malnutrition with the technical and financial support of development partners to ensure holistic development goals.

Aurangzeb reiterated the government’s resolve to carry on with broad-based reforms on taxation, energy and SOE fronts. He said the government was committed to raising the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio to 13.5% by plugging leakages and bringing untaxed sectors in the net.

He informed the government had approved a comprehensive transformation plan for Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and brought in experts on the board of PRAL (IT arm of FBR).

Non-filers, CFOs of wealthy units: Pay taxes, avoid input adjustment misuse, says Aurangzeb

Meanwhile, Blome appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to improve macroeconomic stability and lauded the government for initiating challenging and bold reforms, particularly in the taxation and energy sectors.

According to the Finance Division release, the US envoy reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in technical and development initiatives and promoting high-quality US investment for the economic growth of Pakistan.

Pakistan Economy Finance Division ministry of finance Muhammad Aurangzeb Donald Blome Climate resilience Pakistan energy sector

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb discusses economic reforms, climate resilience with US envoy

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Bank Alfalah posts over 50% profit surge in 3QCY24

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Oil prices flat as investors await US inventory data

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

Read more stories