GITEX GLOBAL: Dubai looks to join league of ‘smart cities’

Role and evolution of ‘smart cities’ was discussed at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 as Dubai remains well on its way to incorporating technologies across various industries, much in line with practices globally.

On Wednesday, tech leaders came together to discuss how to incorporate technology into cities to make them future-ready and efficient.

At the 44th edition of the global tech conference, on display were several strategies and initiatives already being contemplated and implemented in Dubai, as well as future-forward economies around the world.

Dubai Police debuted kitted out Tesla Cybertrucks, digital banks overtaking traditional banks in profitability and market share, and humanoid teachers, robot bands well on their way.

Dubai is also encouraging green building, taking onboard developers and eco-projects incentivising more investment and buyers in that sector.

GITEX singled out several ways in which cities can adapt and deploy AI to make them more efficient for residents as well as for its governance.

Speakers gave the example of Barcelona – a pioneer in employing AI in waste management – and adoption of bins adapted with sensors collecting waste collection data for its municipality and workers.

The Edge building in Amsterdam is considered the ‘smartest’ city in the world.

Possessing 28,000 sensors, connected to a network that not only coordinates the logistics of the building and people, but collects and analyses data on community behaviour.

GITEX covered plenty ways in which AI can be incorporated into cities, such as smart grids, smart cooling, even to measure air pollution – particularly important for cities prone to smog and traffic such as Karachi and Lahore.

It also stressed the importance of a public-private partnership in this sector.

AI can also be implemented specifically during extreme weather events – in order to build urban resilience and disaster preparedness. Again, for cities such as Karachi prone to effects of climate change, extreme rain and flooding, employing AI across this discipline would no doubt be a lie-saving feat, if implemented correctly that is.

“Dubai has been laying the groundwork for high growth and to become a technology hub for a long time,” said Ayman Itani, CEO of Think Media Labs, in the UAE.

As far as the threat of AI in terms of replacing humans was discussed, Corey Gray, President of Smart Cities Council assuaged it is unlikely “unless AI when someone is being sarcastic, ironic or sad”

“AI is really good at super-fast processing of information, and with a good regulatory and ethical framework would work very well for organisations, along with considering its implementation parameters such as energy consumption privacy, cybersecurity and more.”

Industry leaders envisioned more investment into this sector, citing a “busy time ahead.”

In terms of urban planning, cities are being reimagined and redesigned for the future, including encouraging the older generation to adapt along with it.

“One of the things AI has enabled us to do is reimagine many of the ways we look at planning, development and construction,” said Ng Kwang Ming, CEO of Digital Penang Sdn Bhd.

Referring to Singapore, Ming highlighted the digital divide in cities, the younger generation and the older one who are slower to adapt to ‘smart cities’.

Singapore currently is experiencing a shortage of talent, missing programmers but AI can help bridge that gap, he added.

AI, if used correctly, with the correct regulatory framework and parameters in place, could probably make the future more productive and efficient, he added.