Pakistan’s IT sector is keen to show off potential at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai

DUBAI: Fresh off record exports in the previous fiscal year, Pakistan’s tech sector is gearing up to make the most of GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai, one of the world’s largest and most influential technology exhibitions.

Over 80 companies and government entities from Pakistan are scheduled to participate as they look to exhibit the country’s technological talent and innovative capabilities.

“Meet the Visionaries & Policy Makers Defining One Of The Fastest Growing Tech Ecosystems,” is how the official GITEX website introduces Pakistan.

AI took centrestage at GITEX GLOBAL in Dubai, but how did Pakistan fare?

According to the GITEX platform, Pakistan offers an exceptional value proposition for global markets, with its companies exporting services to 170 countries and operating at up to 70% lower costs compared to North America.

In a statement featured on the official GITEX website, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for IT & Telecommunication (MoITT), expressed her optimism regarding Pakistan’s participation in GITEX 2024.

“This partnership highlights our commitment to innovation, technology, and global collaboration. We look forward to showcasing Pakistan’s brilliant tech talent and tremendous potential on this prestigious platform,” she said.

Javaid Iqbal, a Member of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), emphasised the strategic importance of GITEX for Pakistan’s tech industry in an interview with Business Recorder.

“GITEX 2024, themed ‘Creating a Better Tomorrow,’ is vital for Pakistan as we work to increase IT exports to $25 billion and achieve other strategic tech-enabled goals,” Iqbal said.

“This event serves as a key global platform to showcase our advancements in technology and provides essential exposure for Pakistani companies focusing on AI and other emerging technologies.”

For Pakistan’s tech sector, which has been growing rapidly but still faces challenges in terms of global recognition and investment as well as internal issues when it comes to seamless connectivity and internet speeds, GITEX provides a platform to address these hurdles.

Nadeem Nasir, Manager of Communications at Ignite, highlighted the pivotal role GITEX plays for Pakistan’s tech startups, especially those nurtured by Ignite, a government-backed technology fund.

“GITEX is crucial for Pakistan’s tech sector and startups, especially those associated with Ignite,” Nasir told Business Recorder. He elaborated several key benefits for Pakistani startups participating in GITEX including global exposure, investment opportunities, networking and Collaborations, learning and innovation as well as brand visibility.

Nasir also mentioned that Ignite will be showcasing 10 startups at its pavilion this year, each eager to leverage the event’s platform to accelerate growth and innovation.

Leaders from Pakistan’s tech industry also voiced their support for the country’s participation in GITEX, acknowledging its role in elevating Pakistan’s global tech presence. Sajjad Mustafa Syed, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), shared his thoughts with Business Recorder:

“GITEX, one of the largest technology exhibitions, is very important for Pakistani companies. Here, our companies get the opportunity to showcase their products and services to the world. At this global forum, the entire world gets the opportunity to see the great potential of Pakistan’s IT industry.”

Similarly, Mir Nasir, Chief Executive of xLoop, emphasised the event’s critical importance for companies looking to expand into the GCC and East African markets. “GITEX is the biggest event in this region. If Pakistani companies need exposure in the GCC to East Africa, then GITEX is the platform. For us, the event is very critical. Representation of Pakistan is expanding. It is sad that there are visa issues.

Some people are going while some aren’t. I have seen that business is increasing from GITEX. Moreover, exposure and brand recognition are increasing for us, which is very important.

Our presence is very important. GCC is a growing market; therefore, this event is critical for us. There is no other event like GITEX for the tech sector,“ Nasir told Business Recorder.

A wide range of prominent Pakistani exhibitors and delegates are expected to make their mark at GITEX 2024. Some of the leading companies include Systems Limited, Netsol Technologies, TMC (TallyMarks Consulting), Quixas Technology Pvt Ltd, Wateen Solutions, AutoSoft Dynamics, KODERLABS, Dynamics 360, Creation Next, and Bits Collision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024