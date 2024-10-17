AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-17

Security for SCO summit: Businesses, main roads remain closed for third consecutive day

Fazal Sher Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: All the businesses and main roads in the twin cities remained closed on Wednesday for the third consecutive day as part of the comprehensive security measures made for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference.

To ensure strict security during the SC summit, all main roads leading to the Red Zone have been completely closed to traffic. The district administration closed all markets and not a single shop was allowed to open and those who dared to open were taken into custody by the police.

All the businesses including shops, restaurants, wedding halls, cash and carry marts, hotels and motels remained closed.

The owners of shops and hotels have criticised the ban, saying that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, such drastic measures were not taken by the administration.

They said that closing markets in the nearby areas of the Red Zone as part of security measures is making sense but shutting down markets and businesses in the city’s residential sectors which is very far away from the high-security zone is beyond their understanding.

Over 12,674 personnel including capital police, paramilitary forces, and Rangers, have been deployed in city’s three tiers of protection. Over 12,674 personnel, 6,963 capital police personnel, 1,500 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, 850 Sindh police and 361 Rangers stationed at key locations.

As many as 30 additional police pickets have been set up as part of security measures for SCO.

Four SPs and 43 DSPs were deputed to monitor the security arrangements at the police pickets, a senior official said.

The additional police pickets have been set up at Embassy Road, Nazimud Din Road, SuharwardiRoad, and Srinargar Highway.

The pickets have also been established at Agha Khan Road, Quaid-i-Azam University Chowk, ShahdraRoad, Faisal Avenue, Shakarparian and near the Parade Ground.

Islamabad Expressway, some part of Jinnah Avenue and some other roads have been completely closed for traffic. Meanwhile, the city police have conducted a grand search and combing operation in the jurisdictions of different police stations. Police have taken into custody some suspected persons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

