Iran FM slams Western sanctions as ‘hostile action’: state media

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that new Western sanctions against Iran were “hostile action” and would not help to resolve regional tensions, state media reported.

“The new Western sanctions against Iran are considered a hostile action and will not help the existing situation,” he told reporters in Jordan’s capital, Amman, according to IRNA state news agency.

On Monday, the 27-member European Union imposed sanctions on prominent Iranian officials and entities, including airlines, accusing them of taking part in the transfer of missiles and drones for Russia to use in its war against Ukraine.

Tehran has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Iran says ‘no grounds’ for indirect talks with US

Last week, the United States expanded sanctions on Iran’s oil industry in response to Tehran’s October 1 attack on Israel, which has vowed to respond.

Iran said the attack was in retaliation for the killing of leaders in the region and a general in its Revolutionary Guards.

Regional tensions have soared since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October last year, drawing in Iran-aligned groups from Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Iran was already reeling from crippling US sanctions imposed following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal in 2018 from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office in July, has prioritised reviving the deal.

On Wednesday, Araghchi said the so-called Muscat process of indirect negotiations with the United States on nuclear issues “has been halted for the time being.”

Oman has long mediated between Iran and the United States, which cut ties after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Araghchi said, however, that exchanges with the US on other issues are “still ongoing”.