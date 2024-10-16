AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran FM slams Western sanctions as ‘hostile action’: state media

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2024 10:03pm

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that new Western sanctions against Iran were “hostile action” and would not help to resolve regional tensions, state media reported.

“The new Western sanctions against Iran are considered a hostile action and will not help the existing situation,” he told reporters in Jordan’s capital, Amman, according to IRNA state news agency.

On Monday, the 27-member European Union imposed sanctions on prominent Iranian officials and entities, including airlines, accusing them of taking part in the transfer of missiles and drones for Russia to use in its war against Ukraine.

Tehran has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Iran says ‘no grounds’ for indirect talks with US

Last week, the United States expanded sanctions on Iran’s oil industry in response to Tehran’s October 1 attack on Israel, which has vowed to respond.

Iran said the attack was in retaliation for the killing of leaders in the region and a general in its Revolutionary Guards.

Regional tensions have soared since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October last year, drawing in Iran-aligned groups from Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Iran was already reeling from crippling US sanctions imposed following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal in 2018 from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office in July, has prioritised reviving the deal.

On Wednesday, Araghchi said the so-called Muscat process of indirect negotiations with the United States on nuclear issues “has been halted for the time being.”

Oman has long mediated between Iran and the United States, which cut ties after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Araghchi said, however, that exchanges with the US on other issues are “still ongoing”.

Iran sanctions Western sanctions Abbas Araghchi

Comments

200 characters

Iran FM slams Western sanctions as ‘hostile action’: state media

SCO has potential to enhance regional peace, stability: PM Shehbaz addresses summit

SCO summit: PM Shehbaz raises Israel’s genocide against Palestinians; calls for ceasefire

Indian FM’s visit to Pakistan an ‘ice breaker’, info minister Tarar says

PM Shehbaz meets Russian counterpart on SCO sidelines

Indian FM Jaishankar hails Pakistan’s ‘hospitality, courtesies’ during SCO summit

KSE-100 closes above 86,000 for first time amid SCO summit optimism

Rupee lowers marginally against US dollar

‘Clear indications’ India violated Canada’s sovereignty: Trudeau

PTI founder Imran Khan out of Oxford chancellor’s race

Pakistan’s Abhi secures $15mn in credit financing to expand financial inclusion in UAE

Read more stories