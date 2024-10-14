Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says ‘no grounds’ for indirect talks with US

AFP Published 14 Oct, 2024 05:12pm

TEHRAN: Iran said Monday it currently sees “no grounds” for its indirect talks with the United States via intermediary Oman, citing the crisis in the Middle East.

Iran said in June that it had held indirect talks with the United States via Oman, despite having no diplomatic relations with its foe.

“Currently we don’t see any ground for these talks, until we can get past the current crisis,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters in Oman’s capital Muscat.

The process, he said, had been halted “due to the specific conditions of the region”.

Iran FM says ‘no red lines’ in defending itself

Iran fired 200 missiles at Israel on October 1 in what it said was retaliation for the killing of leaders in the region and a general in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Israel has vowed to respond.

The Gulf sultanate of Oman has long mediated between Iran and the United States, which cut ties after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

The United States is Israel’s close ally and top provider of military assistance, while Iran backs the Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah which are fighting Israel.

Iran Middle East Middle East conflict Middle East crisis Abbas Araghchi

Comments

200 characters

Iran says ‘no grounds’ for indirect talks with US

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

ADB appoints Xiaoqin Fan as new country director for Pakistan

Siemens Pakistan to sell energy portfolio to Siemens Gamesa for Rs17.8bn

PPL begins oil & gas production from Punjab

Oil prices erase last week’s gains on China demand woes

Engro Fertilizers’ earnings stand at Rs8.6bn in 3QCY24, down 11% YoY

Nobel economics prize goes to researchers of prosperity

Kamran Ghulam replaces Babar in Pakistan’s playing XI for second Test

Hezbollah drone strike kills four, wounds dozens at Israeli base

Govt may collect Rs300bn from agri tax

Read more stories