Sri Lankan shares end higher boosted by IT stocks

Sri Lankan shares settled higher on Wednesday, powered by gains in information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.27% higher at 12,290.48 points.

Blue Diamonds Jewellery and UB Finance were the biggest percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, rising 33.3% and 16.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 91.9 million shares from 141.1 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover slumped to 1.76 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6 million) from 1.85 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors turned net sellers, offloading stocks worth 385.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.69 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan markets will remain closed on Thursday, October 17, for a local holiday. Trading will resume on October 18.