Sri Lankan shares end lower as energy stocks slip

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in energy stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.39% at 12,246.22 points. The benchmark index gained 1.9% in the previous week, extending its rally for a fourth straight week.

Mercantile Shipping Company and Eastern Merchants were the top percentage losers on the CSE All Share index, falling 9.5% and 4.4%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 62.1 million shares from 81.3 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover slumped to 1.46 billion Sri Lankan rupees (about $5 million) from 2.30 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 216.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.39 billion rupees, the data showed.