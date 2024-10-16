England dismiss Pakistan for 366 in second Test

MULTAN: Spinner Jack Leach grabbed four wickets to help England dismiss Pakistan for 366 in their first innings on day two of the second Test in Multan on Wednesday.

The left-armer took 4-114 while pacers Brydon Carse finished with 3-50 and Matthew Potts 2-66 as Pakistan managed to add 107 after resuming the day on 259-5.

Debutant Kamran Ghulam top-scored with 118 and Saim Ayub made 77.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after an innings and 47-run victory in the first Test, also in Multan.