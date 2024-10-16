AGL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
England dismiss Pakistan for 366 in second Test

AFP Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 01:43pm
Pakistan’s Noman Ali plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 16, 2024. Photo: AFP
MULTAN: Spinner Jack Leach grabbed four wickets to help England dismiss Pakistan for 366 in their first innings on day two of the second Test in Multan on Wednesday.

The left-armer took 4-114 while pacers Brydon Carse finished with 3-50 and Matthew Potts 2-66 as Pakistan managed to add 107 after resuming the day on 259-5.

Kamran Ghulam says ‘wait is over’ after century on Pakistan debut

Debutant Kamran Ghulam top-scored with 118 and Saim Ayub made 77.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after an innings and 47-run victory in the first Test, also in Multan.

