AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 139.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.89%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.62%)
DGKC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.29%)
FCCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
FFBL 57.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.08%)
FFL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.67%)
HUBC 100.70 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.04%)
HUMNL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
KOSM 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
MLCF 36.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
NBP 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
OGDC 167.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.42%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PPL 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.15%)
PRL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
SEARL 60.66 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (4.59%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TOMCL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.58%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.93%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,174 Increased By 22.4 (0.24%)
BR30 27,245 Increased By 11.3 (0.04%)
KSE100 86,283 Increased By 443 (0.52%)
KSE30 27,263 Increased By 29 (0.11%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-16

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 09:22am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to continue to deepen cooperation in various fields and enhance efforts to build an even closer Pakistan-China community with a shared future in the new era.

In a joint statement issued on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) moot, the two sides, Tuesday, noted that in a transforming and turbulent world where major changes are unfolding at a faster pace, the Pakistan-China relationship is of strategic significance, and any attempt to disrupt or undermine Pakistan-China cooperation is bound to fail.

Pakistan and China enjoy an all-level, cross-board and high-quality relationship, the joint statement said.

Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors

The Chinese side reiterated that the China-Pakistan relationship is a priority in its foreign relations.

The Pakistani side underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship is the cornerstone of its foreign policy while the Chinese side highlighted that the China-Pakistan relationship is of special significance in China’s foreign policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SCO Pakistan and China Pakistan China relations Sino Pak ties SCO summit SCO Summit in Pakistan SCO summit 2024

Comments

200 characters

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories