Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to continue to deepen cooperation in various fields and enhance efforts to build an even closer Pakistan-China community with a shared future in the new era.

In a joint statement issued on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) moot, the two sides, Tuesday, noted that in a transforming and turbulent world where major changes are unfolding at a faster pace, the Pakistan-China relationship is of strategic significance, and any attempt to disrupt or undermine Pakistan-China cooperation is bound to fail.

Pakistan and China enjoy an all-level, cross-board and high-quality relationship, the joint statement said.

The Chinese side reiterated that the China-Pakistan relationship is a priority in its foreign relations.

The Pakistani side underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship is the cornerstone of its foreign policy while the Chinese side highlighted that the China-Pakistan relationship is of special significance in China’s foreign policy.

