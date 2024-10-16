Meeting with brother: IHC to hear plea of IK’s sister tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear Imran Khan’s sister’s petition seeking directions to allow her to meet brother in Adiala Jail Thursday (Oct 17).

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the petition moved by Imran’s sister Noreen Niazi through advocate Salman Akram Raja.

The IHC bench last week had directed the jail authorities to ensure the meeting of Imran Khan’s sister with him as per jail manuals, immediately when the ban is lifted.

The Deputy Superintendent, Adiala Jail, had told the Court that there is a complete restriction with respect to visitation of the prisoners at Central Jail.

The IHC’s order said; “There is no cavil with the submissions of counsel for the petitioner that Imran is a national political leader and his safety and health is of utmost importance, however, it cannot be ignored that there is a security alert and complete ban has been imposed on visitation of prisoners at Adiala Central Jail. Apprehensions were expressed even about the safety of Imran Ahmad as well as his medical condition.”

It further said; “In such state of affairs, to make a way only for one person confined in Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi would be discriminating the other inmates. It is trite principle that everyone is equal before law, however, safety and medical condition of Imran is also of equal importance.”

The Court had directed the interior secretary to ensure the meeting of petitioner with Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, as per Jail Manuals, immediately when the ban is lifted. It also directed to ensure that Imran receive the best possible medical care. In this regard, report regarding his safety and medical condition be submitted before next date of hearing.

