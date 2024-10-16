New Gwadar Airport: Technical Acceptance ceremony held

KARACHI: The Technical Acceptance Ceremony for the New Gwadar International Airport was held at Jinnah International Airport, marking a significant milestone. Director General Pakistan Airports Authority, Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal, and Deputy Director General Airports, Engineer Sadiq Ur Rehman, graced the occasion.

AVM Taimur Iqbal presented appreciation shields and certificates to key Chinese Project Team members. Project Director Faiz Ullah Khattak and Chinese Project Head Ding Kaan exchanged signed minutes from the Technical Acceptance Meeting.

DG PAA acknowledged the PAA Project Team’s efforts, while Ding Kaan expressed gratitude for the recognition.

