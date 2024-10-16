AGL 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.86%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-16

PTI boycotts proceedings of parliamentary panel

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: The maddening buzz surrounding the controversial constitutional amendment has refused to be coffined with the government bracing to make yet another audacious attempt to get the controversial law passed from the two corridors of parliament from October 18-21.

In a resoundingly towering announcement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to lend an outrageous boycott to the very proceedings of the parliamentary panel headed by Khursheed Shah, which is tasked to work on the draft.

Regardless of the prolific nature of the boycott, the announcement to stay away from the parliamentary panel appears to be an outlandish U-turn from PTI’s policy of actively participating in parliamentary committee’s meetings.

A senior PTI leader, who declined to be named, criticised PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other leaders for attending meetings with the government side.

However, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) has summoned its members of the Senate and National Assembly to reach Islamabad by October 18 at all costs.

After receiving the green signal from the powers that be, the government has also summoned its lawmakers – who are abroad – to reach Islamabad by October 15, as the controversial constitutional package can be presented in the house after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is set to conclude today (Wednesday).

