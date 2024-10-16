Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, increases diesel’s by Rs5 per litre

The government on Tuesday kept the petrol price unchanged for the next fortnight and increased the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs5 per litre.

For the next 15 days, the petrol price will remain same at Rs247.03 per litre, while HSD will now be sold at Rs251.29 per litre, according to a Finance Division notification.

The new prices come into effect from October 16, 2024.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that the government could raise the price of HSD by up to Rs10.25 and petrol’s by Rs3.95 per litre.

In the previous fortnightly review, the government reduced the price of petrol by Rs2.07, taking the rate to Rs247.03 per litre. The price of HSD was reduced by Rs3.40 to Rs246.29 per litre.