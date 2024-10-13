AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-13

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

Wasim Iqbal Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Consumers may face a substantial increase in fuel prices, with estimates suggesting a potential rise of up to Rs10.25 per liter for high-speed diesel (HSD) with effect from October 16, 2024.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is currently preparing a working paper to be submitted to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on October 15th. Based on preliminary calculations, petrol prices could increase by Rs3.95 per liter, kerosene oil by Rs7.85 per liter, and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs8.33 per liter.

The OGRA will review these proposed price adjustments and forward the working paper to the government for final approval. Once the prime minister gives the green light, the Finance Ministry will officially announce the revised prices.

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07, HSD’s by Rs3.40 per litre

Contributing to the expected price hike is an estimated Rs2.75 per liter increase proposed by OGRA to boost the profits of oil companies and petrol pumps. The proposed increase in profit margins for oil companies would raise them to Rs9.22 per liter, while petrol dealers would see their margins increase to Rs10.04 per liter.

If implemented, the new prices could push petrol up from Rs247.03 per liter to Rs250.98 per liter, HSD from Rs246.29 to Rs256.54 per liter, kerosene oil from Rs154.90 to Rs162.75 per liter, and LDO from Rs140.90 to Rs149.23 per liter. These calculations are based on current government taxes and without any exchange rate adjustments.

The impending fuel price hike is expected to have a significant impact on the overall cost of living for Pakistani consumers, as it will likely lead to increases in transportation costs and the prices of various goods and services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGRA petrol prices oil companies PSO finance ministry fuel prices HSD

Comments

200 characters

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

Anti-corruption initiative faces setback: FIA allegedly starts colluding with Discos’ officials

Thar coalfield phase-II: Sindh govt sounds alarm over delay in financial close

Power tools: New customs values fixed

7 PMs, India’s EAM, Iran’s VP to attend moot

Oct 15-16 SCO summit: PM reviews preparations

Govt shares draft of proposed 26th Amendment

Dar due in Karachi today

5G spectrum auction: NERA selected for consultancy services

Amendments Bill: SC to take up petitions on 17th

Read more stories