Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07, HSD’s by Rs3.40 per litre

  • New prices come into effect from October 1, 2024
BR Web Desk Published September 30, 2024

The federal government on Monday reduced the price of petrol by Rs2.07, taking the rate to Rs247.03 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was reduced by Rs3.40 to Rs246.29 per litre, according to a notification from the Finance Division.

The price of light diesel oil was slashed by Rs1.03 to Rs140.90, and Kerosene oil by Rs3.57 to Rs154.90 per litre.

The new prices come into effect from October 1, 2024.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that the government was considering maintaining the current price of petrol while implementing a slight decrease in the ex-depot price of HSD starting from October 1, 2024.

In the previous review, the government had reduced the price of petrol by Rs10, taking the rate to Rs249.10 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) had been reduced by Rs13.06 to Rs249.69 per litre, as per a notification shared by the Finance Division then.

Comments

Az_Iz Sep 30, 2024 10:35pm
When will the government double the Petroleum levy and raise another Rs 1 trillion additional revenue. This is a good time to do it when crude prices are down.
