Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

KARACHI: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has called for equal representation for all provinces and reforms in the judicial appointment system. He emphasised these demands were originally put forward by the late Benazir Bhutto.

He said this while speaking during the launch ceremony of the Hari Card, at the CM House on Monday. Confronting his critics, Bilawal declared, “If not now, then when?” He criticised past judicial decisions, called for justice reforms, and urged the nation to unite for constitutional changes.

Bilawal shared his personal connection to the judicial system, recalling the time he accompanied Benazir Bhutto to the Sindh High Court and visited jails like Landhi. “I know the judicial system better than anyone,” he claimed.

Sindh govt to launch ‘Benazir Hari Card’ tomorrow

Bilawal further condemned the judiciary for legitimising General Musharraf’s dictatorship and accused it of supporting authoritarianism while simultaneously being responsible for protecting people’s rights. He highlighted the injustices faced by PPP members, stating, “We are hanged, our women are imprisoned in Sukkur Jail, and yet you call this justice.”

He called for constitutional reforms that PPP had proposed, originally introduced by Benazir Bhutto on October 18. Inviting the public to join him in Hyderabad on the upcoming anniversary of that date, Bilawal said they would demand these reforms. He encouraged PPP workers to stand firm and inform the people about the necessity of constitutional changes.

Bilawal also announced his meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of JUI-F, stating that both parties had played a vital role in previous reforms and expressed hope they would collaborate again for the benefit of the people.

Concluding, he emphasized, “We are only asking for equality.” On this occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government is working on a plan to offer agricultural loans to small growers and the provincial government will cover the interest on these loans, making it easier for smallscale farmers to access the financial support they need to enhance their agricultural activities. “This initiative aims at supporting and empowering small farmers, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of the agricultural sector in Sindh,” the CM said and added under this scheme, growers would only be responsible for repaying the principal amount.

We are actively working to provide loans through Sindh Bank to small growers, allowing them to grow crops without facing financial strain, the CM said and added that his government would cover the interest on the loans, meaning farmers will only need to repay the capital amount.

Shah said that the new initiative, tied to the Hari Card, marks a significant step toward transforming the lives of small farmers and boosting the province’s agricultural development. He also spoke on the recent controversy surrounding police action against participants of the ‘Sindh Rawadari March.’

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024