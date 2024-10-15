AKUH wins ‘Best Hospital of the Year’ award

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Hospital of the Year Excellence Award’ at the 12th Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Achievement Awards.

The award was presented by the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, to the AKUH, Pakistan CEO, Dr Farhat Abbas at an award ceremony held in Islamabad on Tuesday, 8 October 2024.

Expressing his gratitude on the occasion, Dr Farhat Abbas said, “I am deeply thankful to our faculty and staff for their unwavering dedication to serving our patients. Our chancellor’s vision and our teams’ tireless efforts have elevated AKUH into a leading and one of the most trusted healthcare systems in Pakistan.”

