Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 349,003 tonnes of cargo comprising 193,906 tonnes of import cargo and 155,097 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 193,906 comprised of 134,747 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 40,045 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 19,114 tonnes of Liquid Cargo. The total export Cargo of 155,097 comprised of 72,693 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,447 tonnes of Cement, 69,857 tonnes of Clinkers & 100 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 07 ships namely, Apl Antwerp, Karlskrona, Ital Universo, Sm Navigator, Hansa Europe, Hyundai Jakarta & Summit Sw berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.Approximately, 06 ships namely, Dolphin 08, X-Press Cassiopeia, Eurohoria, Centurion Signifer, Karlskrona & African Loon sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Maersk Saratoga, Mol Presence, Nord Taipei, Isabella Kosan and Yasa Aysen are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 143,739 tonnes, comprising 118,273 tonnes imports cargo and 25,466 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,041 Containers (3,543 TEUs Imports& 1,498 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Mol Presence, MSC Positano, Agios Nikolas and Milaha Ras Laffan & two more ships, Sc Taipei and Leonidas are carrying Container, Fertilizer, LNG, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, EETL, EVTL and PIBT respectively on Monday 14th October, Meanwhile two container ships, Mundra Express and Maersk Cairo are due to arrive at port on Tuesday 15th October, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024