AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 140.99 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (4.77%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFBL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
KOSM 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
NBP 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
OGDC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.5%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
PPL 129.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.5%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.74%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
TOMCL 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TREET 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,028 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 26,741 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.05%)
KSE100 85,070 Decreased By -191.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 26,921 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.34%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-15

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2024 09:06am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 349,003 tonnes of cargo comprising 193,906 tonnes of import cargo and 155,097 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 193,906 comprised of 134,747 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 40,045 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 19,114 tonnes of Liquid Cargo. The total export Cargo of 155,097 comprised of 72,693 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,447 tonnes of Cement, 69,857 tonnes of Clinkers & 100 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 07 ships namely, Apl Antwerp, Karlskrona, Ital Universo, Sm Navigator, Hansa Europe, Hyundai Jakarta & Summit Sw berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.Approximately, 06 ships namely, Dolphin 08, X-Press Cassiopeia, Eurohoria, Centurion Signifer, Karlskrona & African Loon sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Maersk Saratoga, Mol Presence, Nord Taipei, Isabella Kosan and Yasa Aysen are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 143,739 tonnes, comprising 118,273 tonnes imports cargo and 25,466 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,041 Containers (3,543 TEUs Imports& 1,498 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Mol Presence, MSC Positano, Agios Nikolas and Milaha Ras Laffan & two more ships, Sc Taipei and Leonidas are carrying Container, Fertilizer, LNG, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, EETL, EVTL and PIBT respectively on Monday 14th October, Meanwhile two container ships, Mundra Express and Maersk Cairo are due to arrive at port on Tuesday 15th October, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Oil falls as demand outlook weakens, Iran supply disruption concerns ease

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

Read more stories