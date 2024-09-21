AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-21

Blasphemy accused: Civil society assails extrajudicial killing

Press Release Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: Joint Action Committee (JAC), a group of human rights defenders and civil society organisations have strongly condemned the extrajudicial, custodial killing of blasphemy accused Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar in Mirpurpkhas and demanded the Sindh Chief Minister, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Sindh Home Minister to conduct a judicial inquiry into extra judicial killing of the alleged accused of blasphemy.

The civil society of Sindh rejected the police inquiry ordered by Sindh Home department, notified Friday, and demanded to register FIRs against all the police officers accused of custodial killing including DIG Mirpurkhas Jawed Jiskani, SSP Mirpurkhas Chaudhry Asad, SHO Sindhri Niaz Khoso, CIA Incharge Inayat Zardari and others. They also demanded the European Commission and USA and other embassies not to issue visas and award scholarships to such notorious police officers, who are involved in extrajudicial killing and don’t respect human rights.

The family has pointed out that a case was registered on Tuesday so they voluntarily handed over the accused to police in Karachi thus police breached the trust and later killed in extrajudicial act.

Later, police registered two more cases (FIRs) against the accused after killing him, which was declared a drama by the civil society. The body was handed over to the family in darkness of night, but family was not provided any protection so the mob attacked and barred the family from burial.

When the family tried to bury at their private land, the mob attacked there and burned the body. Police deliberately did not lodge the case against persons who were leading the mob. “We demand the government to register an FIR against those who incited the mob and they be arrested.”

The human rights defenders deplored that an atmosphere of fear and harassment has spread in the society and people in the social media are expressing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari human rights blasphemy JAC Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar

Comments

200 characters

Blasphemy accused: Civil society assails extrajudicial killing

ECC grants conditional approval to sugar export to Tajikistan

PM forms panel to shape policy guidelines on reform process

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

Bidding for PIACL to be held on Oct 1

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks

PM approves FBR’s home-grown makeover

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.52pc

All 80 ex-PTI MNAs declared part of SIC

Justice Aminuddin nominated as committee member

Lahore rally: PTI granted conditional permission

Read more stories