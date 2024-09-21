Blasphemy accused: Civil society assails extrajudicial killing

KARACHI: Joint Action Committee (JAC), a group of human rights defenders and civil society organisations have strongly condemned the extrajudicial, custodial killing of blasphemy accused Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar in Mirpurpkhas and demanded the Sindh Chief Minister, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Sindh Home Minister to conduct a judicial inquiry into extra judicial killing of the alleged accused of blasphemy.

The civil society of Sindh rejected the police inquiry ordered by Sindh Home department, notified Friday, and demanded to register FIRs against all the police officers accused of custodial killing including DIG Mirpurkhas Jawed Jiskani, SSP Mirpurkhas Chaudhry Asad, SHO Sindhri Niaz Khoso, CIA Incharge Inayat Zardari and others. They also demanded the European Commission and USA and other embassies not to issue visas and award scholarships to such notorious police officers, who are involved in extrajudicial killing and don’t respect human rights.

The family has pointed out that a case was registered on Tuesday so they voluntarily handed over the accused to police in Karachi thus police breached the trust and later killed in extrajudicial act.

Later, police registered two more cases (FIRs) against the accused after killing him, which was declared a drama by the civil society. The body was handed over to the family in darkness of night, but family was not provided any protection so the mob attacked and barred the family from burial.

When the family tried to bury at their private land, the mob attacked there and burned the body. Police deliberately did not lodge the case against persons who were leading the mob. “We demand the government to register an FIR against those who incited the mob and they be arrested.”

The human rights defenders deplored that an atmosphere of fear and harassment has spread in the society and people in the social media are expressing.

