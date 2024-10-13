AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-13

CM inaugurates new emergency block at Indus Hospital

Muhammad Saleem Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: Inaugurating a new emergency block, here at Indus Hospital in Jubilee Town, the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that the provincial government will collaborate with Indus Hospital for heart and bone marrow transplant.

“I want to improve every hospital in Punjab,” she said, adding: “We will improve healthcare system by using the system and experiences of Indus Hospital.” She also sought a comprehensive plan to improve government hospitals. She agreed to take joint measures for the heart surgery of young children.

The Chief Minister visited various departments of the Hospital and inspected resuscitation, paeds, CT scan, nursing station, information desk and family medicine centers. She spoke to the children under treatment in the emergency ward, showed compassion and prayed for their speedy recovery.

She interacted with other under-treatment patients, their attendants and doctors to inquire them about various treatment facilities available there. She also observed the treatment procedure and paperless dashboard system of Indus Hospital.

Maryam Nawaz said, “We are working day in and day out with the intention of service and the fear of God. A chair is a burden of responsibilities; a good decision can improve millions of lives. Air Ambulance Service is achieving significant success in saving precious human lives every day.”

She said, “Patients come from all over Pakistan for treatment in Punjab. Up to 90% free medicines are being provided in hospitals of Punjab.”

The CM took notice of non-action by the police officers concerned on a woman’s complaint against the police officials on duty in Indus Hospital.

She summoned the DIG Investigation on the spot, directed him to resolve the complaint immediately and submit a report. She also directed the authorities concerned to ensure the construction of ramps in buildings to facilitate special persons.

Earlier Chief Minister was briefed in detail about the Indus Hospital. She was also apprised that seven million patients have benefited from free and quality treatment under Recep Tayyip Erdogan Trust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Punjab CM Indus Hospital emergency block

Comments

200 characters

CM inaugurates new emergency block at Indus Hospital

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

Anti-corruption initiative faces setback: FIA allegedly starts colluding with Discos’ officials

Thar coalfield phase-II: Sindh govt sounds alarm over delay in financial close

Power tools: New customs values fixed

7 PMs, India’s EAM, Iran’s VP to attend moot

Oct 15-16 SCO summit: PM reviews preparations

Govt shares draft of proposed 26th Amendment

Dar due in Karachi today

5G spectrum auction: NERA selected for consultancy services

Amendments Bill: SC to take up petitions on 17th

Read more stories