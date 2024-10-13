CM inaugurates new emergency block at Indus Hospital

LAHORE: Inaugurating a new emergency block, here at Indus Hospital in Jubilee Town, the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that the provincial government will collaborate with Indus Hospital for heart and bone marrow transplant.

“I want to improve every hospital in Punjab,” she said, adding: “We will improve healthcare system by using the system and experiences of Indus Hospital.” She also sought a comprehensive plan to improve government hospitals. She agreed to take joint measures for the heart surgery of young children.

The Chief Minister visited various departments of the Hospital and inspected resuscitation, paeds, CT scan, nursing station, information desk and family medicine centers. She spoke to the children under treatment in the emergency ward, showed compassion and prayed for their speedy recovery.

She interacted with other under-treatment patients, their attendants and doctors to inquire them about various treatment facilities available there. She also observed the treatment procedure and paperless dashboard system of Indus Hospital.

Maryam Nawaz said, “We are working day in and day out with the intention of service and the fear of God. A chair is a burden of responsibilities; a good decision can improve millions of lives. Air Ambulance Service is achieving significant success in saving precious human lives every day.”

She said, “Patients come from all over Pakistan for treatment in Punjab. Up to 90% free medicines are being provided in hospitals of Punjab.”

The CM took notice of non-action by the police officers concerned on a woman’s complaint against the police officials on duty in Indus Hospital.

She summoned the DIG Investigation on the spot, directed him to resolve the complaint immediately and submit a report. She also directed the authorities concerned to ensure the construction of ramps in buildings to facilitate special persons.

Earlier Chief Minister was briefed in detail about the Indus Hospital. She was also apprised that seven million patients have benefited from free and quality treatment under Recep Tayyip Erdogan Trust.

