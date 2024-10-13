AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-13

EU wheat lower after USDA data

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am

PARIS: Euronext wheat gave up earlier gains to close lower on Friday as a US government crop report threw up few surprises while a lack of immediate news after a meeting between Russian authorities and exporters tempered talk of export curbs.

December wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled 1.0% down at 229.00 euros ($250.64) a metric ton, leaving the contract almost unchanged over the week.

Russia remained the focus in wheat as talk continued over possible export restrictions that might be proposed at a meeting between the agriculture ministry and grain exporters that sources said was taking place on Friday.

The ministry announced earlier a 41% increase in its wheat export duty, though this move drew little reaction as it only represented a relatively small amount in dollar terms and was partly anticipated due to a recent drop in the rouble.

The absence of any announcement before the Euronext close encouraged participants to book profits. “There were only minor changes in the USDA report, so that was a disappointing and there was no news from the Russian meeting either,” a futures dealer said.

However, after the European session, sources told Reuters that Russia’s agriculture ministry has asked exporters at the meeting to not sell wheat at below $250 per ton free on board (FOB) at international tenders.

Russia’s Grain Exporters Union, meanwhile, said in a statement that the ministry told exporters to engage in direct deals with buyers without third parties.

Chicago wheat pared its losses following the news, suggesting the Euronext market may react on Monday. The US Department of Agriculture in a monthly report nudged up its forecast of world wheat stocks while making relatively small revisions to its US corn and soybean harvest forecasts.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat lower after USDA data

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

Anti-corruption initiative faces setback: FIA allegedly starts colluding with Discos’ officials

Thar coalfield phase-II: Sindh govt sounds alarm over delay in financial close

Power tools: New customs values fixed

7 PMs, India’s EAM, Iran’s VP to attend moot

Oct 15-16 SCO summit: PM reviews preparations

Govt shares draft of proposed 26th Amendment

Dar due in Karachi today

5G spectrum auction: NERA selected for consultancy services

Amendments Bill: SC to take up petitions on 17th

Read more stories