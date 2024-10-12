AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-12

ECC allows additional export of surplus sugar

Tahir Amin Published 12 Oct, 2024 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet allowed additional export of 0.500 million MT of surplus sugar.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet here on Friday.

The ECC discussed a summary submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production seeking permission for a further export of 500,000 metric tonnes of sugar in view of availability of sufficient surplus stocks even after catering for the proposed and ongoing exports, the requirement for remaining two months of the ongoing crushing year, as well as, maintenance of strategic reserves.

The meeting was told that as per data provided by the provinces and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), existing stock of sugar stood at 2.054 million MT as on 30.09.2024, while total consumption during the last 10 months of current crushing year 2023-24 staying at 5.456 million MT.

It was further submitted that in the next two months, expected off-take was likely to stand at around 0.900 million MT (based on FBR reported off-take for September; i.e., 0.450 million MT). Therefore, after taking into account 0.140 million MT quantities yet to be exported as per earlier ECC decisions, remaining expected stocks would be 1.014 million MT as on 30th November 2024. Similarly, after earmarking one month’s off-take i.e. 0.4a50 million MT as strategic reserve, a surplus of 0.564 million MT would still remain available.

The ECC had a threadbare discussion on the proposal and in light of the recommendation from relevant stakeholders and ministries, approved the proposal for an additional export of 0.500 million MT of surplus sugar with the same terms and conditions as allowed by ECC in its decision on 20th September 2024 with the following modifications/ insertions: (i) this permission shall be subject to the provision of an undertaking by PSMA that their mills will commence production by 21st November 2024 for the next crop year and export quota of any non-compliant mill will be revoked; (ii) exporters shall ensure that the consignments are shipped within 90 days of allocation of quota by the respective Cane Commissioners; and (iii) this permission may be revoked by SAB at any time in the interest of stability of the domestic market and maintenance of retail price.

The ECC further directed that the Cabinet Committee on Monitoring Sugar Exports, already constituted vide Cabinet Division’s notification dated 25th and 26th June 2024 and 13th September 2024, would continue to regularly monitor and update the Cabinet on demand, supply and price situation of sugar in the country, including in the case of export of 0.500 MMT of sugar as well.

The ECC also discussed and approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) seeking a compensation package for the deceased Chinese employees of Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik, governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) along with federal secretaries and senior officers from the concerned ministries and divisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECC SBP Exports finance minister FBR sugar exports sugar mills sugar sector Muhammad Aurangzeb export of surplus sugar Pakistan sugar industry surplus sugar

Comments

200 characters

ECC allows additional export of surplus sugar

Fund sets 22 SBs and conditionalities

EFS ends: Exporters now to pay regular income tax: IMF

IMF told: Two Discos’ sell-off to wrap up by Jan-end

Power sector: Govt commits to IMF about drastic reforms

IMF assured of semi-annual gas tariff adjustment by Feb 15, 2025

Reforms in agri income tax regimes: IMF urges provinces to implement commitment

Subsidies to BISP recipients: Ministry seeks PD’s help to get consumers’ data from KE

Zardari, Putin for enhanced economic, bilateral ties

Govt commits to IMF: Policy rate to go up if inflation rises

Ghee, cooking oil industry: Aurangzeb vows to help resolve issues

Read more stories