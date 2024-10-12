LHC seeks report over alleged abduction of PTI MPA

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday sought a progress report on the police investigation into the alleged abduction of PTI MPA Ahsan Riaz Fatyana by October 15.

The court directed the police to utilize safe city authority and ring road surveillance cameras to assist in the recovery of the MPA.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Ashifa Riaz, the mother of the MPA, alleging that her son had been abducted again after being previously recovered.

A lawyer representing the interior ministry sought more time to submit a reply.

On October 8, the court disposed of the petition after a lawyer for the petitioner told the LHC that ‘missing’ MPA Ahsan Fatyana had safely reached home. The petitioner said the whereabouts of her son were unknown. She asked the court to direct the police to recover her son and present him before the court.

