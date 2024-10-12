AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Bano Qabil students: Alkhidmat Karachi holding graduation ceremonies

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2024 06:17am

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi is holding graduation ceremonies for Bano Qabil students during "Techno Fest Pakistan" at the Karachi Expo Center for two days -Saturday and Sunday.

Over 10,000 students, who successfully completed the free IT courses of the Bano Qabil programme will attend the ceremony. Awards and certificates will be distributed to students passing the courses.

On Saturday, the first day of the two-day graduation event, the graduation ceremony will be held for female students who completed Bano Qabil while the ceremony for male students will be held on Sunday.

On this occasion, around 100 IT companies are expected to interview the successful graduates and provide guidance related to employment opportunities.

There will also be an exhibition showcasing the projects of students who performed exceptionally well in the Bano Qabil courses.

These students will be present with their projects to brief visitors and participants about their work.

Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi, Rashid Qureshi, stated that the Bano Qabil graduation ceremony will be of unique importance, with over 10,000 young people participating.

Karachi Expo Center Alkhidmat Karachi Bano Qabil

