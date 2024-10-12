PM says govt will provide all resources for police upgradation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the government will provide all kinds of resources for upgrading the efficiency and capacity of the police as police are the first line of defence.

Addressing the Police Darbar at Police Lines Headquarters, he said that the government will provide all kinds of financial resources required for increasing the efficiency, professionalism and training of police to make city police a model police force.

The prime minister announced that the salaries of Islamabad police will be made in line with Punjab police immediately. “This is my responsibility there is no political element in it,” he said.

The premier also announced that executive allowance will be provided to Islamabad police and officials of district administration like other provinces. According to the interior minister during the last few years, 64 police personnel including officers have been martyred but only 20 have received Shuhada package, he said, adding that this is an extreme injustice and shuhada pakage be given to families of the remaining Shuhada.

The prime minister also asked the interior minister that if there is any shortage of officers as well as police jawan then immediately start recruitment to further upgrade city police force.

He said that the PML-N government always made efforts for the betterment of police culture. He said that the safe city Islamabad will be converted to smart city.

Without naming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sit-in, he said that in 2013-14 a drama continued for seven months. The sit-in had not only caused damage of billions of dollars to the Pakistan economy but due to that situation the Chinese president Xi Jinping had suspended his visit, he said.

He said that they [without naming PTI] wanted chaos in the country but Pakistan Rangers and police deal with them professionally and they have not succeeded in their “nefarious designs”.

Referring to the recent PTI protest, the prime minister said that in the recent past police performed professionallyand when a provincial government marched on Islamabad in sheer violation of the constitution at a time when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was in the capital and both sides agreed to enhance bilateral trade.

