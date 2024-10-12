Two terrorists ‘involved’ in Dasu Dam attack killed in Sahiwal

LAHORE Two terrorists involved in the Dasu Dam’s attack were killed by their own accomplices when they were being transferred from Sahiwal Jail in view of a threat alert.

The sources said that based on the threat alert of the Interior Ministry, five terrorists, including the masterminds of the Dasu’s attack, Muhammad Hussain and Ayaz, three others Salim Khan, Abu Bakr and Latifullah, were arrested.

In view of security concerns, they were being transferred from Sahiwal Jail in two police vans. When the police van approached the Samundri road, unknown terrorists attacked one of the police vans to free their accomplices from police custody. As a result of their firing, two terrorists involved in the Dasu Dam attack were killed. The sources of CTD said that their names are Mohammad Hussain and Ayaz K. He said that police and CTD personnel were safe in the attack.

They further said that the slain militants were the masterminds of the Dasu Dam attack and were facing life imprisonment.

It is noteworthy that on July 14, 2021, terrorists targeted workers of the Dasu Hydropower Project, resulting in the death of 13 people, including 9 Chinese engineers and 4 Pakistani nationals. More than twenty people were also injured in the Dasu terror incident.

They further said that Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of Safe Punjab and is committed to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

