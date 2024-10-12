AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-12

Two terrorists ‘involved’ in Dasu Dam attack killed in Sahiwal

Safdar Rasheed Published 12 Oct, 2024 06:17am

LAHORE Two terrorists involved in the Dasu Dam’s attack were killed by their own accomplices when they were being transferred from Sahiwal Jail in view of a threat alert.

The sources said that based on the threat alert of the Interior Ministry, five terrorists, including the masterminds of the Dasu’s attack, Muhammad Hussain and Ayaz, three others Salim Khan, Abu Bakr and Latifullah, were arrested.

In view of security concerns, they were being transferred from Sahiwal Jail in two police vans. When the police van approached the Samundri road, unknown terrorists attacked one of the police vans to free their accomplices from police custody. As a result of their firing, two terrorists involved in the Dasu Dam attack were killed. The sources of CTD said that their names are Mohammad Hussain and Ayaz K. He said that police and CTD personnel were safe in the attack.

They further said that the slain militants were the masterminds of the Dasu Dam attack and were facing life imprisonment.

It is noteworthy that on July 14, 2021, terrorists targeted workers of the Dasu Hydropower Project, resulting in the death of 13 people, including 9 Chinese engineers and 4 Pakistani nationals. More than twenty people were also injured in the Dasu terror incident.

They further said that Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of Safe Punjab and is committed to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CTD terrorists Dasu Dam

Comments

200 characters

Two terrorists ‘involved’ in Dasu Dam attack killed in Sahiwal

Fund sets 22 SBs and conditionalities

EFS ends: Exporters now to pay regular income tax: IMF

IMF told: Two Discos’ sell-off to wrap up by Jan-end

Power sector: Govt commits to IMF about drastic reforms

IMF assured of semi-annual gas tariff adjustment by Feb 15, 2025

Reforms in agri income tax regimes: IMF urges provinces to implement commitment

Subsidies to BISP recipients: Ministry seeks PD’s help to get consumers’ data from KE

Zardari, Putin for enhanced economic, bilateral ties

Govt commits to IMF: Policy rate to go up if inflation rises

Ghee, cooking oil industry: Aurangzeb vows to help resolve issues

Read more stories