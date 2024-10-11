AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,069 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -283.9 (-1.03%)
KSE100 85,425 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.03%)
KSE30 27,114 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.13%)
Financials drag Indian shares lower at open

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 09:13am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares opened marginally lower on Friday, dragged by financials while the country’s top software company Tata Consultancy Services reversed losses after reporting a quarterly profit miss.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.07% at 24,982 points as of 9:28 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.16% to 81,478.49.

The Nifty 50 has witnessed profit-booking over the past two weeks, logging losses in seven of nine sessions, and has dropped about 5% from a record high scaled on Sept. 27.

Financials and banks fell 0.5% each, after gaining about 1% each in the previous session.

TCS opened 2% lower after its September-quarter profit miss, but reversed losses to trade 0.1% higher. Its results signalled weakness in demand recovery and a rare drop in margins while the near-term outlook remained tepid, leading to downward earnings revisions by several brokerages.

Bandhan Bank rose 7% and was on track for its best session in 10 weeks, after the Reserve Bank of India approved the appointment of veteran banker Partha Sengupta as the lender’s managing director and chief executive.

Indian shares trim gains as IT weighs ahead of TCS earnings; US CPI awaited

“The appointment is a positive as Sengupta was earlier the deputy managing director and chief credit officer at India’s top state-owned lender State Bank of India and also as MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank,” Jefferies said. Wall Street equities dropped after data showed US consumer prices rose slightly more than expected in September.

Asian markets traded higher, ahead of China’s fresh fiscal stimulus package expected to be unveiled over the weekend.

Indian shares

