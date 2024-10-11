At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan, police say

ISLAMABAD: At least 20 miners were killed and seven injured in an attack by armed men on a small private coal mine in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Friday, police said.

“A group of armed men attacked the Junaid Coal company mines in the Duki area in the wee hours using heavy weapons,” said Humayun Khan, the police station house officer for the town, located east of the city of Quetta.

They fired rockets and grenades at the mines as well, he added.

The attackers gathered the miners at one place and opened fire on them, local media reported, adding that they also set mining machinery on fire.

“We have received 20 bodies and six injured so far at the district hospital,” said Johar Khan Shadizai, a doctor in Duki.

Duki Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kaleemullah Kakar said the victims belonged to various regions of Pakistan, as well as Afghanistan.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities since 2022 when a ceasefire between the Pakistani Taliban and the government broke down.

Two Chinese nationals working for a power plant were killed and a third injured in an explosion near the international airport in the southern city of Karachi earlier this week.

The attacks come as the country is preparing to host the summit of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in capital Islamabad next week.