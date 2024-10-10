SCO summit: Pakistan will be at center stage of world diplomacy: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said Pakistan will be at the center stage of world diplomacy as it hosts the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in coming days.

Addressing the 4th International Maritime Symposium, here on Wednesday, he emphasised that development of blue economy is a transformative opportunity that can ensure our future stability by creating jobs and food security. He added that solving challenges confronting blue economy are crucial to take the country forward on the path of development.

He said the Chinese and Russian prime ministers will be among the attendees, further pointing out that countries such as China, Malaysia, and Turkey achieved progress due to sustained economic policies and political stability.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the improving economic indicators in the country, saying inflation has come down and the stock market is witnessing historic bullish trends.

He hoped that our future generations would see a developed and prosperous Pakistan. Pakistan would be among top 15 economies through stability, consistency in policies, unity, reforms, and continuity of democracy.

He stated that the diaspora of any country is the key to its success and development. “It is inspiring to see the Pakistani diaspora, Manhattan Strategy Group (MSG), organised such a valuable event focused on education,” he added.

Iqbal assured to extend full cooperation to tap the potential of blue economy. He said policies are being framed to provide incentives to the private sector to strengthen the shipping industry.

The 4th International Maritime Symposium (IMS-24) organised by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs in collaboration with Bahria University took place on October 9, 2024, in Bahria University Islamabad. The symposium aimed to address the challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s blue economy, focusing on aligning maritime strategies with SDGs.

Emphasising the importance of the blue economy as a transformative opportunity, Minister Iqbal stressed on the need for sustainable practices and sought international cooperation to tackle environmental challenges effectively.

Minister Iqbal further said that by addressing issues such as climate change and marine pollution we can create jobs and ensure food security. Moreover, the minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting sustainable maritime governance and collaborating with developing countries on best practices. He also stressed on the necessity of a balanced approach to achieve both economic growth and sustainability.

Describing the symposium as a valuable platform for knowledge exchange, he announced that Pakistan will host the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, featuring leaders from various countries. The minister also underscored the importance of increasing exports for a strong economy.

