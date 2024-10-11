Regional cooperation: SCO summit to play key role: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar emphasised that the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will play a key role in promoting regional cooperation, trade, and financial integrity among member states.

Speaking at a media workshop organised by China Media Group, Tarar highlighted the significance of hosting the SCO summit at a time when Pakistan's economic indicators are showing positive growth.

He maintained that the summit will enhance Pakistan’s global image and future prospects, particularly, as the country witnesses improvements in its economy. Tarar termed the SCO as a critical platform for fostering regional cooperation and expressed pride in Pakistan hosting the event.

The minister also addressed regional security, counter-terrorism efforts, and the importance of collective action in addressing climate change challenges. He reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding stance for peace, both in the Middle East and the wider region, stressing the need for international cooperation on issues such as Palestine and climate change.

Tarar highlighted key economic achievements, including $8.8 billion in remittances and $3.8 billion in IT exports during the last quarter.

He underscored the importance of digitising the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and increasing Pakistan's digital economy, positioning the country as a regional trade hub. He thanked China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE for their financial support, which played a pivotal role in securing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He called for enhanced cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts within the SCO, envisioning a prosperous future for the region through deeper cooperation.

