Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 141,004 tonnes of cargo comprising 62,679 tonnes of import cargo and 78,325 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 62,679 comprised of 36,368 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 26,311 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 78,325 comprised of 28,999 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 325 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,000 tonnes of Cement & 44,001 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, African Loon, Oocl Jakarta and Kong Que Song berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, o3 ships namely, Xin Long Yun 55, Kota Manis and Northern Practies sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Marathopolis and Sunda left the port on today morning, while three more ships, FSM, Petrel-1 and Atlantic Ibis are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 144,822 tonnes, comprising 116,971 tonnes imports cargo and 27,851 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,010 Containers (861 TEUs Imports& 1,149 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Christos-K, Apex, AU Taurus, Bristol Trader and Yasa Aysen & four more ships, Atlantic Ibis, Wan Hai-316, Hyundai Hong Kong and Van Phong-1 are scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Chemicals, Container, Mogas are expected to take berths at MW-1, MW-2, LCT, EVTL, QICT and FOTCO respectively on Thursday 10th October, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024