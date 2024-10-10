COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment His Excellency Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al Falih, discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly initiatives to strengthen evergrowing brotherly bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release said that the Saudi minister along with a high-level government cum business delegation called on COAS in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

“The COAS expressed his profound appreciation and gratitude for unflinching support for Pakistan from His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman,” the ISPR said.

Manifestation of one of the largest business delegation’s visit to Pakistan reaffirms the enduring and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the army chief said.

The statement further said that General Munir underscored the deep respect and affection that the people of Pakistan hold for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“COAS further assured the delegation of Pakistan’s full support and commitment and conveyed his optimism for the promising outcomes that would mutually benefit both nations.”

President Zardari expresses desire to elevate Pakistan-Saudi ties

Meanwhile, in his meeting with the Saudi minister today, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed desire to elevate Pakistan-Saudi ties into a long-term strategic and economic partnership.

He underscored that such collaboration would bring the two brotherly nations further closer, as per Radio Pakistan.

Minister Al-Falih said that Saudi Arabia recognized the strategic geographical significance of Pakistan and its potential of natural resources and renewable energy.

He said Saudi Arabia had planned to invest in the infrastructure and mining sectors of Pakistan and, in this regard, his delegation would sign 25 agreements in different sectors that would boost economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

He expressed the hope that the signing of the agreements would mark a new era of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Saudi investment minister along with the delegation arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday.

While welcoming the distinguished guest at Islamabad Airport, Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that the arrival of government officials and private companies from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for investment in Pakistan is a welcome step and this visit will be an important milestone in the investment sector for both the countries.

Aleem said that this visit will also strengthen the deep-rooted ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and promote mutual business activities.

Aleem Khan said that the private companies of Pakistan are fully ready for investment and bilateral business from Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the federal cabinet that Pakistan is scheduled to sign agreements worth around $2 billion with the kingdom.

Meanwhile, in her weekly press briefing, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the three-day visit would aim to lend positive impetus to enhance bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership between the two countries.

She further said the investment minister would also hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.