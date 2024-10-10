AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-10

KSA investment minister arrives

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Investment of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Trade Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Petroleum Muhammad Musadiq Malik along with senior officials gave him a warm welcome at Islamabad Airport.

The Saudi minister will have a busy schedule in Pakistan along with representatives of private companies and top government officials of KSA while in this visit bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, mutual agreements and important memorandums of understanding will also be signed.

Saudi delegation, led by investment minister, to visit Pakistan on October 9: FO

While welcoming the distinguished guest at Islamabad Airport, Aleem Khan said that the arrival of government officials and private companies from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for investment in Pakistan is a welcome step and this visit will be an important milestone in the investment sector for both the countries.

Aleem Khan said that this visit will also strengthen the deep-rooted ties between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Republic of Pakistan and promote mutual business activities.

Aleem Khan said that the private companies of Pakistan are fully ready for investment and bilateral business from Saudi Arabia while the preparations for the visit of the Saudi officials have already been completed by the Ministry of Investment as well. Describing the visit of Saudi Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh as very important, federal ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal Khan, and Musadiq Malik were quite hopeful and expressed the expectation that this visit will be much beneficial in terms of results.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KSA KSA investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh

Comments

200 characters

KSA investment minister arrives

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

FBR collects Rs647m as POS services fee since July ’23

Seeking assistance, apex court wonders whether it can retain ‘dam fund’ money

Ginners’ body, PPMA discuss issues with minister

Deceased Chinese were not part of IPP talks: Finance Division

Read more stories