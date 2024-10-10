KSA investment minister arrives

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Investment of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Trade Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Petroleum Muhammad Musadiq Malik along with senior officials gave him a warm welcome at Islamabad Airport.

The Saudi minister will have a busy schedule in Pakistan along with representatives of private companies and top government officials of KSA while in this visit bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, mutual agreements and important memorandums of understanding will also be signed.

Saudi delegation, led by investment minister, to visit Pakistan on October 9: FO

While welcoming the distinguished guest at Islamabad Airport, Aleem Khan said that the arrival of government officials and private companies from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for investment in Pakistan is a welcome step and this visit will be an important milestone in the investment sector for both the countries.

Aleem Khan said that this visit will also strengthen the deep-rooted ties between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Republic of Pakistan and promote mutual business activities.

Aleem Khan said that the private companies of Pakistan are fully ready for investment and bilateral business from Saudi Arabia while the preparations for the visit of the Saudi officials have already been completed by the Ministry of Investment as well. Describing the visit of Saudi Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh as very important, federal ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal Khan, and Musadiq Malik were quite hopeful and expressed the expectation that this visit will be much beneficial in terms of results.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024