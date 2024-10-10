AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-10

Agri tax collection from coming July: Aurangzeb

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that legislation for imposition of tax on agriculture sector would be completed by January next year that would become effective for collection from July 1, 2025.

Talking to media here at the Parliament House after a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, the minister said position discussions were going on with China for re-profiling of energy sector debt. He hoped that a formal memorandum of understanding (MOU) would be signed soon to continue these talks with the Chinese side.

Meanwhile, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue said the number of income tax returns had more than doubled to four million and there would be no extension in the last date for filing of income tax returns. He said the government would start crackdown against non-filers next month on the basis of a large data set. He said the prime minister had issued strict instruction not to spare any tax thief and a full fledged action would bring more people into the tax net.

The meeting of the senate standing committee presided over by Senator Saleem H Mandviwalla passed unanimously, with certain amendments, the Government Bill titled “The Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2024,” which was referred by the House on August 27, 2024. The committee had recommended that the decision of the SBP management against any financial entity or its board etc under the fit and proper criteria after passing through the SBP board for appeal should finally be referred to the finance minister for a review as the representative of the collective political wisdom of the parliament.

However, the finance minister said such suggestion would not be in line with the central bank’s autonomy and best governance structures. Some members were of the view that SBP Act had provided certain clauses that were beyond the autonomous status and should be reviewed. The finance minister suggested a broader amendment package which should look into this aspect and he would also like to remove restriction on dual nationality of top SBP executives, except in the case of governor. The committee agreed to the suggestion for a future legislation and approved the bill that also seeks to allow commercial banks to set up subsidiaries for microfinance banks under their corporate social responsibility besides providing indemnity to SBP officials from actions taken in good faith in terms of resolution of banking sector’s regulatory regime.

The committee addressed an issue regarding an illegal demand for payment of Rs 603,248,425 under Islamic Finance prior to the delivery of an asset (vehicle) by a commercial bank. The matter was resolved by the bank.

Additionally, the committee received a comprehensive briefing from the Karakoram Initiative on the concept of a “National Tax Authority.” The committee also heard from the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) about the bank’s projects in Pakistan and its role in the country’s socio-economic development. It was reported that ADB’s recent support for Pakistan included $802 million, $500 million for COVID-19 vaccines in 2020 and 2021, and $1.5 billion in commitments for recovery efforts from the 2022 floods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Muhammad Aurangzeb Agri tax collection

Comments

200 characters

Agri tax collection from coming July: Aurangzeb

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

FBR collects Rs647m as POS services fee since July ’23

Seeking assistance, apex court wonders whether it can retain ‘dam fund’ money

Ginners’ body, PPMA discuss issues with minister

KSA investment minister arrives

Deceased Chinese were not part of IPP talks: Finance Division

Read more stories