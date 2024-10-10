KP cabinet approves amendments, projects and reforms

PESHAWAR: The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken significant decisions during its 15th session held at Civil Secretariat Peshawar, approving important amendments, projects, and reforms aimed at improving law enforcement, prison facilities, healthcare, education, and infrastructure across the province.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur chaired the meeting which was attended by Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Additional Chief Secretaries and Administrative Secretaries.

The cabinet has approved vital amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act, 2017, after identifying several gaps and ambiguities that hinder effective law enforcement. The proposed changes aim to strengthen police capabilities, enhance accountability, improve community-police relations, and address the shortcomings in the current legislation.

The purpose of these amendments is to maintain internal discipline, achieve high performance standards, and ensure uniform service delivery. The amendments also incorporate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Complaint Authority Act 2024, enabling swift inquiries into complaints against police misconduct.

The cabinet has also approved an increase in the budget for the De-radicalization/Rehabilitation Centre in Merged Districts program, raising the total cost to Rs1,763.097 million. This initiative, launched in response to radicalization in the Merged Districts, focuses on rehabilitating detainees from military operations. Two De-radicalization Centres, Sabaoon-II in Khyber and Ujala in South Waziristan, have been established. The program offers psychological support, religious education, and vocational training to help individuals reintegrate into society.

To address overcrowding in Sub Jail Swabi, the cabinet has approved a supplementary grant of Rs495.00 million for partial operationalization of the under-construction facility. The 130-year-old jail, built in 1894, is currently in a deplorable condition and houses 259 prisoners against a capacity of 130. The construction of District Jail Swabi (Phase II), which began in 2017 at a cost of Rs1,398.00 million, will alleviate these challenges.

In another decision, the cabinet has approved amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prisons Rules, 2018, enhancing the diet menu for prisoners. Additions include Chicken Karahi, Rice Joshi, White Channa, and Lobia. The quantity of atta for breakfast paratha has been increased from 75 grams to 100 grams, while sugar and ghee portions have been increased as well. On auspicious occasions, the menu will now offer chicken along with beef for mid-day and evening meals.

For the academic year 2024-25, the cabinet approved the distribution policy for 333 reserved seats in medical and dental colleges across 25 institutions nationwide, allocated for candidates from the Merged Districts (erstwhile FATA & FR).

The provincial cabinet has also authorized the reallocation of unutilized loan funds received from the AFD, currently held by Trans Peshawar, for the completion of remaining works on the BRT project. Of the €31.87429 million disbursed by AFD, €12.8522 million have been used, leaving a balance of €19.0221 million (PKR 5.645 billion), which will now be directed to the Peshawar Development Authority for BRT completion.

The cabinet approved the appointment of the Chairman and members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Council. Furthermore, the renaming of Government Post Graduate College Khar, Bajaur to Government Shaheed Rehanzeb College Khar, Bajaur was approved in honour of the martyr. Appointments for Vice Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade (KP BOIT) were also confirmed.

The cabinet gave its nod to the second revision of the PC-I for the “Feasibility Study and Establishment of Peasantries and Wildlife Parks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.” In addition, it approved amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arms and Ammunition Licensing Policy, 2024, which streamlines the procedures for the District Arms Licensing Committee (DLC). A report of the committee for the land acquisition of the General Bus Stand at Qambar Bypass, Mingora Swat, was also endorsed.

In line with the judgment of the Peshawar High Court, the cabinet approved the personal up-gradation of three Surveyors from the defunct FATA Development Corporation. Additionally, it approved a one-step up-gradation for petitioner employees of the same organization. Financial assistance for the medical treatment of Altaf Hussain S/o Mursaleen Khan was also sanctioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024