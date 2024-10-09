AGL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.44%)
AIRLINK 143.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.4%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.3%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.69%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 46.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 80.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
FCCL 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
FFBL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.91%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 112.89 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.71%)
KOSM 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
MLCF 34.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.02%)
NBP 63.75 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.91%)
OGDC 172.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 129.45 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.49%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.59%)
PTC 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 56.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
TPLP 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.31%)
TREET 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
UNITY 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,158 Increased By 64.2 (0.71%)
BR30 27,525 Increased By 206.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 86,040 Increased By 376.5 (0.44%)
KSE30 27,387 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.2%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-09

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

Recorder Report Published October 9, 2024 Updated October 9, 2024 09:25am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: In the investment sector there has been major development, according to which Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund will be established by heavy investment in the financial sector.

In this regard, Alvarez Marsal Middle East Group will float financial investment in Pakistan and there will be huge investment in financial sector.

Former Governor of State Bank Dr Reza Baqir, along with the financial team called on Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and held a detail briefing in which Dr Reza Baqir informed about the details of the establishment of Sovereign Wealth Fund.

PSWF operationalisation: Finance Div decides to hire consulting firm

Aleem Khan said that the government is extending all possible support and facilities for investment while joint business projects are being starting with China, Russia, Central Asian states and other countries.

He added that the present government is taking long-lasting measures to improve the financial performance of Pakistan and stable the economy.

He indicated that in stock exchange another record has been achieved which is also proof of the improvement.

Aleem Khan further said that the establishment of the Wealth Fund will be another milestone and we will welcome all kinds of foreign investment. He said that good governance can be ensured only by improving financial discipline, and establishment of such funds will be an expression of global confidence in the current policies that the present government has introduced during the last six months.

In this meeting, Dr Raza Baqir informed in detail on various aspects of the Pak Sovereign Wealth Fund which will also move towards financial stability and improve the economic conditions of Pakistan.

Briefing the high-level meeting, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Sovereign Wealth Fund Abdalla EI Ebiary and Senior Associate Amine Yaaqoubi said that the objective of this fund is to increase investment in the private sector while the GCC and Gulf countries are also participating in this Sovereign Fund.

Aleem Khan said that projects such as Coastal Highway, Beach Resorts and Green City can be started in Karachi for which the Board of Investment and the ministry of privatisation will provide full support to this institution.

In the meeting, the proposal of 75 per cent and 25 per cent partnership between the Alvarez Marsal Group and the government also came under discussion.

Participant threw light on the independent financial advisor and other aspects of this Pak Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy Abdul Aleem Khan BOI investments Dr Reza Baqir investment in Pakistan financial sector Pakistan financial sector PSWF Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund Investment Minister Alvarez Marsal Middle East Group

Comments

200 characters
Faiz Jalib Oct 09, 2024 08:40am
Loans, loans and more loans!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Govt debt hits all-time high of Rs70.36trn by Aug-end

Conditional export of sugar allowed

World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

Aurangzeb tells foreign investors: ‘Govt focused on ensuring structural reforms’

Palestine, Lebanon: Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund

NPMC notes significant decline in inflation

Read more stories