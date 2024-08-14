AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
PSWF operationalisation: Finance Div decides to hire consulting firm

Recorder Report Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 10:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has decided to hire a consulting firm for advising on operationalisation of Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund (PSWF) on Tuesday.

The Finance Division uploaded request for proposal (RFP) on its website under a special programme approved by the federal government and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for engagement of top-tier international consulting firms capable of providing world-class advisory services across various sectors.

The primary purpose of the RFP is to select and contract a consultancy firm that will offer expert advice and consulting support to Finance Division for the purposes of operationalisation of the PSWF to be established pursuant to the Pakistan Sove-reign Wealth Fund Act, 2023.

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

Pursuant to the framework approved by the federal government and the SIFC for the programme for hiring top-tier consulting firms (government approved framework), for each consulting assignment, a category of firms will be short-listed as per the methodology specified in the government-approved framework.

Accordingly, for the RFP, the following consulting firms have been short-listed; (1) Accenture; (2) Alix Partners; (3) Alvarez & Marsal; (4) Bain & Company; (5) Baringa; (6) Boston Consul-ting Group; (7) Bearing Point; (8) Capgemini; (9) Deloitte; (10) EY; (11) Grant Thorn-ton; (12) IBM; (13) Kearney; (14) KPMG; (15) McKinsey & Company; (16) Oliver Wyman; (17) Price waterhouse Coopers; and (18) Roland Berger.

The pursuant to the government approved framework, this tender notice for the RFP has been published.

