Physical audit of 1m pending cases conducted first time in history of LHC

LAHORE: An audit report conducted by the Lahore High Court (LHC) revealed that over one million cases are pending in both the LHC and the district judiciary of Punjab province.

This audit of pending cases was conducted on the direction of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

A comprehensive physical audit of pending cases has been carried out first time in the history of the LHC, the press release claimed.

The interim report of the audit reveals that over one million cases are pending in the LHC with 65,975 cases at the principal seat including 11,836 civil cases, 25,312 criminal, 26,175 writ petitions, and 2,652 commercial and tax cases.

While 9703, 22675, and 5343 cases are pending at its Bahawalpur, Multan and Rawalpindi benches respectively.

The statement said that over 1.4 million cases are pending in the district judiciary including 1.19 million civil and 217,000 sessions cases.

Press release said a comprehensive plan would be discussed and finalized in the upcoming meeting of the administration committee of the LHC for an expeditious disposal of the pending cases.

At present, the LHC has been working with a deficit of 24 judges against the sanctioned strength of 60.

