Directive to expedite work on CETPs

KARACHI: Provincial minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has directed the officers to expedite work on Combined Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) so that waste materials of industries may be disposed off properly.

This he said while presiding over a meeting, he alsosaid that functioning of these Combined Effluent Treatment Plants would ensure safely dispose off industrial waste and protect environment and might be used for agriculture purposes.

The meeting was informed that CETP in SITE Kotri, successfully operational while work was in progress in SITE Sukkur, in SITE Hyderabad, in SITE Nooriabad and CETPs for Karachi Region Harronabad for SITE Manghopir Karachi, Maripur for KPT Industrial area, CETP Ahsanabad for SITE Superhighway, CETP Mehmoodabad for Korangi Industrial area and CETP Malir for Landhi lndustrial area.

On this occasion Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD SITE Ghazanfar Ali Qadri and other officers were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024