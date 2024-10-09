Religious scholars condemn continuing genocide in Gaza

KARACHI: The country’s leading religious scholars have strongly condemned Israel’s prolonged war on Gaza, accusing the Zionist nation of inflicting collective punishment on Palestinians to avenge holocaust.

Marking October 7, 2023— the day Israel began its devastating offensive on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 42,000 civilians, including women and children—prominent religious scholars have called for urgent international intervention to end the year-long conflict.

Speaking at a ‘Palestine Conference’ the other night at the city’s Numaish area, Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, head of Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan, said that it is a must for the entire Muslim Ummah to assist the Palestinians to the best of their ability.

He added that the Palestinians have shattered the arrogance and pride of Israel and its allies, who had bragged after October 7, 2023, that they will destroy Hamas. “Yet, Hamas’s fighters remain steadfast on the battlefield to this day,” he added.

By sacrificing lives, people of Gaza have shown the world that they are waging Jihad in the name of Allah and no worldly power can intimidate them, he said. “If you need more martyrs, we are ready to sacrifice, if you need further sacrifice, we are prepared,” Taqi Usmani declared.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reaffirmed his party’s unwavering stance against Israel, calling it an illegitimate state. “We have stood with you (Palestinians) for over 50 years and will continue to do so at every step,” he added.

Reflecting on Gaza’s devastating losses, he honoured the sacrifices of Palestinian mothers, sisters, and children, stating that “50,000 martyrs have kept the cause of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine alive. Today, the Palestinians have won, and Israel has been defeated.”

Fazal condemned Israel and its allies, accusing them of inflicting Holocaust-like vengeance on Palestinians under European endorsement.

Former Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Siraj-ul-Haq, said that demonstrations in support of Palestinians and against Zionists are taking place worldwide. “We stand with the people of Gaza. Their resilience is remarkable. The people of Gaza have not wavered in their right to freedom, and this is Israel’s failure,” he said.

Thousands of bombs were dropped on the Palestinian people over 356 days, and thousands were martyred, he said. “Today, we dedicate this day to those martyrs, who lifted the bodies of their children but never lost courage. Insha’Allah, Al-Aqsa will be liberated. Yet, 58 Islamic countries and Muslims continue with mere verbal condemnation,” he added.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman emphasised the need to support Palestinians across various sectors, including medical supplies. He urged immediate action to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid, calling on the

Pakistani government, institutions, and leaders to give this matter their full attention. “Our gathering here is an expression of faith and solidarity with the Palestinian people, aiming to deliver our message to the global community,” he stated. He further asserted that the UN cannot play an effective role until it undergoes reform and scrapes the veto power.

Addressing participants via video link, Hamas spokesperson Dr Khaled Al-Qaddoumi expressed gratitude for their solidarity with the Palestinian people. “It has been one year since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm,” he remarked. “If someone asks what we gained and lost, we can say that Al-Aqsa Mosque, the centre of Islam, remains intact despite attempts by Zionists to demolish it and establish their own centre.

