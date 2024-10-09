AGL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
LDA seals 10 buildings in Faisal Town

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2024 08:55am

LAHORE: In an operation against the land mafia in Sabzazar and defaulters of commercialization fees, the Lahore Development Authority recovered land worth millions of rupees and sealed 10 buildings in Faisal Town.

According to the LDA here on Tuesday, the LDA Housing IV teams conducted a grand operation against encroachments and the land mafia in Sabzazar. The LDA teams recovered a residential plot in Block H and 32 kanal of land worth millions in Block L from illegal occupants.

Moreover, during the operation, teams also demolished illegal barriers and gates in various blocks of Sabzazar and cleared debris from vacant plots. Encroachments around Sabzazar Hospital were also removed.

Meanwhile, in another operation, the Town Planning Zone III teams sealed 10 properties in Faisal Town. The sealed properties included a hotel, a pet food shop and tyre shop and an alloy rim shop. The operation was led by the Director of Town Planning Zone III under the supervision of the Chief Town Planner I.

