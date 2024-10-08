Pakistan to sign agreements worth $2 billion with Saudis, PM Shehbaz Sharif says

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is scheduled to sign agreements worth around $2 billion with an visiting Saudi delegation later this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.

‘Pakistan should promote trade, economic ties with SCO member states’

A delegation from Saudi Arabia is expected in the country before the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation meeting that Pakistan is hosting from Oct. 15-16, he said.

Addressing the federal cabinet meeting today, the PM said that in 2014, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) compromised Pakistan’s economy as Chinese President Xi Jinping had cancelled his visit to Islamabad due to the days-long dharna.

He said that he will not allow the PTI to repeat what it did through its 2014 sit-in.

“We will not allow it to be repeated. We will not tolerate it at any rate, at any cost. This is my promise. I will not let it happen.”

Regarding the recent attack in Karachi, he said he had assured the Chinese ambassador in Pakistan of foolproof security for Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

He said no stone will be left unturned to ensure unbreachable security for the Chinese nationals in Pakistan.