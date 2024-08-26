Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Federal government: PM orders swift implementation of e-office system

Recorder Report Published August 26, 2024 Updated August 26, 2024 08:57am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assigned the Ministry of Information Technology and relevant departments the task of making offices of the federal government paperless.

In a statement on Sunday, the Prime Minister said no delay in the implementation of e-office in the Federal Government offices is acceptable.

Shehbaz Sharif instructed that the work on all office files should be done through the e-office within a month. He said he would not see any file other than the e-office.

The Prime Minister said enforcement of e-office is amongst the top priorities of the government to ensure transparency and improvement in the system. He said officers should send files to all government offices through e-office.

On the directions of Shehbaz Sharif, an e-office training of the Prime Minister’s office staff was completed last week. Besides, the Prime Minister personally received files through the e-office last week.

Shehbaz Sharif said the e-office is a significant step for the promotion of digitization and improvement of governance in Pakistan.

He also sought a progress report on the implementation of the e-office in the next two weeks.

