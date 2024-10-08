ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Salman Raja till 16th

LAHORED: Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja till October 16 in three October 05 protests and police attack cases registered at Islampura, Lorry Adda and Masti Gate police stations.

Earlier, Raja appeared before the court which allowed him bail subject to surety bonds of rupees two lac.

Meanwhile a division bench of the Lahore High Court also granted a protective bail to Raja till October 15 in a terrorism case registered in Islamabad.

The bench allowing protective bail directed Raja to approach the court concerned till October 15 for confirmation of his bail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024