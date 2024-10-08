AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 143.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.31%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
DGKC 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
FFBL 53.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.36%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -5.84 (-4.79%)
HUMNL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.01%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
NBP 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.13%)
PAEL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.55%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.85%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
TRG 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
UNITY 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,989 Increased By 8.4 (0.09%)
BR30 27,311 Decreased By -109.1 (-0.4%)
KSE100 85,070 Increased By 159.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 27,254 Increased By 56.1 (0.21%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-08

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Salman Raja till 16th

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

LAHORED: Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja till October 16 in three October 05 protests and police attack cases registered at Islampura, Lorry Adda and Masti Gate police stations.

Earlier, Raja appeared before the court which allowed him bail subject to surety bonds of rupees two lac.

Meanwhile a division bench of the Lahore High Court also granted a protective bail to Raja till October 15 in a terrorism case registered in Islamabad.

The bench allowing protective bail directed Raja to approach the court concerned till October 15 for confirmation of his bail.

