ATC denies physical remand of 129 PTI leaders, workers

LAHORE Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday denied police physical remand of 129 PTI leaders and workers including General Secretary Lahore Ahsan Younas and sent them to jail on judicial remand in four cases related to protests held on October 5.

The investigating officers of four police stations presented the arrested persons before the court and sought their physical remand. Their lawyers, however, opposed the remand and asked the court to discharge the activists.

The court rejected the police request and sent the PTI activists to jail on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, a city magistrate discharged 17 PTI activists including Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Rai Muhammad Ali in a case of defying section 144 in the city and attacking police.

The magistrate noted that the Investigating Officer (IO) failed to collect any evidence in the shape of CCTV footage. The magistrate termed that allegations are baseless and discharged the suspects from the case.

