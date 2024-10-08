AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 143.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.31%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
DGKC 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
FFBL 53.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.36%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -5.84 (-4.79%)
HUMNL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.01%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
NBP 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.13%)
PAEL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.55%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.85%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
TRG 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
UNITY 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,989 Increased By 8.4 (0.09%)
BR30 27,311 Decreased By -109.1 (-0.4%)
KSE100 85,070 Increased By 159.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 27,254 Increased By 56.1 (0.21%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-08

SHC asks FBR to withdraw recovery notices issued to SOEs

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 8, 2024 Updated October 8, 2024 09:10am

ISLAMABAD: Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to withdraw all recovery notices issued to the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and resolve their tax-related disputes through the alternate dispute resolution committees (ADRCs).

In this regard, the SHC has issued a judgement in favour of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) Pvt Ltd which would be applicable on all SOEs.

Under the SRO 1377 (I)/ 2024, state-owned enterprises have been bound to approach the alternate dispute resolution committees (ADRCs) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for resolving their tax disputes, involving any amount of tax liability.

Trusts case: SHC imposes cost of Rs25,000 on FBR in each petition

According to the judgement of the SHC, finally it has been realised by the Inland Revenue Department that certain amendments have been carried out in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, as well as, other Federal Fiscal Laws, whereby, SOE’s are required to apply to the Board for the constitution of Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) for the resolution of any dispute and are under obligation to withdraw any and all pending litigation.

The FBR has directed the field formations that as per amendments in Section 134A (1) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, Section 47A (1) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Section 38 (1) of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, it is mandatory for State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to apply to the Board for the constitution of Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) for the resolution of any dispute. SOES are under obligation to withdraw any and all pending litigation and cases pertaining to the dispute immediately and mention the details thereof in the undertaking referred to in clause (b).

In view of the above stated legal provisions and to avoid any further litigation against the department, the FBR is further directed to withdraw all recovery notices issued to SOEs under the aforementioned tax laws as there is no other legal remedy available to them except applying for constitution of alternative dispute resolution committee (ADRCs), SHC referred to the FBR’s letter.

At the same time SRO 1290(1)/2024 dated 24.8.2024 has also been issued, whereby some draft rules have been framed for enforcement of Section 134A ibid and have been published/ notified for information of all concerned as required under Section 237(3) ibid for calling objections and suggestions. The letter and the SRO are taken on record and the efforts on the part of the concerned officer i.e. Member (IR-Operations) is appreciated.

However, it is further directed that all field formations shall abide by the directions of FBR as well as judgment passed by this Court in the case of Civil Aviation Authority (Supra), failing which, as and when an appropriate case is brought before this Court on a similar issue, appropriate proceedings will be initiated against the delinquent official(s) under the relevant Service Laws, including notice(s) under Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003, SHC maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SHC FBR Sindh High Court TCP SOEs ADRCs tax case tax disputes

Comments

200 characters

SHC asks FBR to withdraw recovery notices issued to SOEs

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

CCP grants approval: PSPC acquires 100pc equity stakes in NSPC

Telecom services deteriorate as CMOs meet KPIs partially

Ministry seeks proposals from REAP with a view to achieving export target

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Constitutional violations by judges demand accountability: CJP

Chinese diplomatic mission launches emergency plan

Govt resolves to punish Majeed Brigade

Read more stories