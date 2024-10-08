AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ marked in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 07:22am
LAHORE: Like other parts of the country, ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ was marked on Monday, to raise voice against the ongoing oppression of unarmed Palestinians in Gaza.

Rallies were held in which the people expressed support to Muslim brothers and sisters facing the worst brutalities of Israeli forces.

The rallies were taken out in all small and major cities while seminars and other events were held to highlight atrocities being committed by Israeli forces against unarmed Palestinians. The speakers expressed complete solidarity with the Palestinians.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “World’s silence on the plight of oppressed people of Palestine is a human tragedy, the problem of Palestine is not only the problem of Palestinians, but of the entire world.” The CM noted, “The people of Palestine are fighting for their basic rights and the protection of their land. Pakistan has always fully supported the position of Palestine and will continue to do so.”

She added, “The PML-N has raised its voice at every international forum for the protection of Palestinian rights and against Israeli aggression. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has vigorously presented issues of Palestine and Kashmir along with their solutions in his recent speech at UNGA.”

