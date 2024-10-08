BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 7, 2024
- Beijing calls for investigation after two Chinese nationals killed in Karachi airport blast
- NDMA issues alert for potential storm in Arabian Sea
- APC demands immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza
- Mohsin Naqvi visits Chinese Embassy, expresses condolence over Karachi bombing
- SCO summit: govt announces three-day holiday in Islamabad, Rawalpindi
- Saudi delegation, led by investment minister, to visit Pakistan on October 9: FO
- Fix your own problems first instead of lecturing democratic Pakistan, Islamabad tells Afghanistan
- PPL’s subsidiary secures $6mn settlement with Iraq’s Midland Oil Company
