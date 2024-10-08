Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Beijing calls for investigation after two Chinese nationals killed in Karachi airport blast

Read here for details.

NDMA issues alert for potential storm in Arabian Sea

Read here for details.

APC demands immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Read here for details.

Mohsin Naqvi visits Chinese Embassy, expresses condolence over Karachi bombing

Read here for details.

SCO summit: govt announces three-day holiday in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Read here for details.

Saudi delegation, led by investment minister, to visit Pakistan on October 9: FO

Read here for details.

Fix your own problems first instead of lecturing democratic Pakistan, Islamabad tells Afghanistan

Read here for details.

PPL’s subsidiary secures $6mn settlement with Iraq’s Midland Oil Company

Read here for details.