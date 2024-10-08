BR100 8,980 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,420 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 84,906 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 27,179 Decreased By -18.1 (-0.07%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 7, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 08 Oct, 2024 08:32am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Beijing calls for investigation after two Chinese nationals killed in Karachi airport blast

Read here for details.

  • NDMA issues alert for potential storm in Arabian Sea

Read here for details.

  • APC demands immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Read here for details.

  • Mohsin Naqvi visits Chinese Embassy, expresses condolence over Karachi bombing

Read here for details.

  • SCO summit: govt announces three-day holiday in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Read here for details.

  • Saudi delegation, led by investment minister, to visit Pakistan on October 9: FO

Read here for details.

  • Fix your own problems first instead of lecturing democratic Pakistan, Islamabad tells Afghanistan

Read here for details.

  • PPL’s subsidiary secures $6mn settlement with Iraq’s Midland Oil Company

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

CCP grants approval: PSPC acquires 100pc equity stakes in NSPC

Telecom services deteriorate as CMOs meet KPIs partially

SHC asks FBR to withdraw recovery notices issued to SOEs

Ministry seeks proposals from REAP with a view to achieving export target

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Constitutional violations by judges demand accountability: CJP

Chinese diplomatic mission launches emergency plan

Govt resolves to punish Majeed Brigade

Read more stories